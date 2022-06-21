Ukraine did not propose Russia to resume talks, Kremlin says

Ukraine did not propose Russia to resume peace talks following the recent visit to Kyiv by the German, French and Italian leaders, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“We did not receive any proposal from Ukraine to resume talks,” Dmitry Peskov said.

“No, there were not any attempts [to propose talks],” Peskov added.

Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis visited Kyiv to discuss the situation in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

