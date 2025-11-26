Yandex metrika counter

Russian strikes injure 19 in Zaporizhzhia, damage dozens of buildings

Photo: Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration/Telegram

Russian forces launched 11 overnight air strikes on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia city, damaging 31 high-rise buildings, 20 homes, and other infrastructure, according to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

At least 19 people were injured, including 12 women, as a result of the attacks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes mark a continued escalation in the region, bringing the total number of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia over the past 24 hours to 771, according to the regional governor.

 


