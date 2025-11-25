Ukraine hits landing ship and oil infrastructure in strike on Novorossiysk - VIDEO

Ukraine’s Defense Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out a large-scale overnight attack on Russia’s Novorossiysk port, striking an oil terminal and damaging a Project 1171 landing ship, Ukrainian security sources said.

According to the SBU, long-range drones targeted several military and logistical sites at the strategic Black Sea port, including, News.Az reports, citing foreign media:

Oil terminal infrastructure — oil loading stands and manifolds

Air defense positions — including S-300/S-400 systems

A large landing ship moored at the naval base, allegedly hit and damaged

The strike was a joint operation involving the SBU’s Alpha Special Operations Center, Defense Intelligence, Special Operations Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the State Border Service, and the Ukrainian Navy’s coastal missile and artillery units.

During the attack, Russian air defense systems reportedly fired intensively within the city, with videos showing Pantsir missiles hitting residential buildings.

Novorossiysk is Russia’s second-largest oil export hub and a key base of the Black Sea Fleet. Ukrainian officials say these strikes are part of an ongoing campaign to reduce Russia’s oil revenues and degrade its air defense capabilities.

On November 14, Ukrainian forces launched a similar strike on the Novorossiysk naval base and the Sheskharis oil terminal, temporarily halting port operations. The terminal — which handles 3.5 to 4.5 million tons of crude oil monthly — accounts for up to 20% of Russia’s seaborne oil exports. That attack caused global oil prices to rise by 3% and briefly removed 2% of global oil supply from the market.

