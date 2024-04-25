Ukraine is against the nomination of Ruben Vardanyan for the Nobel Peace Prize

Ukraine is against the nomination of Ruben Vardanyan for the Nobel Peace Prize

Ukraine is against the nomination of Ruben Vardanyan for the Nobel Peace Prize

+ ↺ − 16 px

We learned from the media that Ruben Vardanyan was nominated to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. We deputies of the Verkhovna Rada oppose this initiative and draw attention to the fact that on April 23, Vardanyan’s name was included in the “Peacemaker” list.

We also inform you that Vardanyan:

1)Supports and finances Russia's war against Ukraine

2) Vardanyan is an accomplice in the crimes of the Russian authorities against Ukraine and its citizens

3) in 2022, 46 members of the US Congress voted to impose personal sanctions against Vardanyan

4) In 2019, 22 EU deputies introduced an initiative to introduce sanctions against Vardanyan as an accomplice of the Kremlin

5) Well-known international media, such as Politico, Town Hall, The Washington Times, The Hill, Al Jazeera call Vardanyan a man of the Kremlin. It is characteristic that it was the Russian media channel RBC that acted as the primary source of news about Vardanyan’s nomination for this prestigious award. It is no coincidence that the media holding that owns RBC is led by Grigory Berezkin, who in April 2022 was included in the EU sanctions list as “a well-known Russian businessman who is an accomplice of Putin,” and also came under UK sanctions as a person close to the Kremlin.

We consider it unacceptable and absurdly grotesque to nominate a person for this prestigious international award who is involved in supporting separatism, terrorism, and corruption scandals, sponsoring Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. We urge the Nobel Committee to reject the application of Vardanyan’s accomplices because it is impossible to serve the world as a criminal who is subject to immediate extradition by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine or NATO countries (According to the definition of the Peacemaker base).

News.Az