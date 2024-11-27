Ukraine launches attack on Belbek airfield in Sevastopol PHOTO/VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian military on Wednesday attacked the Belbek airfield in Sevastapol to target Russian fighter jets.

The #Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Belbek airfield in #Sevastopol #UkrainianRussianWar



It is alleged that #Crimea was attacked by about 40 UAVs, Neptune anti-ship missiles and #stormshadow cruise missiles. pic.twitter.com/F2SUZN1w4B — News.Az (@news_az) November 27, 2024

Both Russian and Ukrainian sources confirm that Kyiv has carried out a combined strike on the base with drones, Neptune missiles, and most likely UK-supplied Storm Shadows, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. In addition to Belbek, some sources claim that the other Russian base on the peninsula—Saki Air Base—was also attacked. These are not the first Ukrainian attacks on the Belbek and Saki bases in Crimea.“A large combined Ukrainian drone and missile attack is underway against Crimea. Two waves of UAVs were launched from Odessa. The first consisted of at least a dozen UAVs, while the second wave consisted of about 50 UAVs, all of which were flying over the Black Sea in the direction of Sevastopol. Neptune and S-200 missiles were also fired. Four explosions were reported at the Saki airport, although this is likely air defense,” AMK Mapping says , citing Ukrainian sources.The Russian resource Voennoe Delo claims that Sevastopol was attacked by British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. Near Sevastopol is the Russian Air Force base Belbek, which is taking up the bulk of the tactical air offensive against Ukraine.“Ukrainian armed forces attacked Belbek airfield in Sevastopol. It is reported that approximately 40 UAVs, low-altitude Neptune anti-ship missiles, and unknown ballistic missiles [possibly Storm Shadow] were launched. All targets were declared downed,” another Russian source, RIA Novosti, claims.Various types of Russian combat aircraft are currently deployed at the Belbek base in Crimea. Among them are Su-27 fighters [including modifications such as the Su-27SM and Su-27UB] and Su-30M2, which are part of the 38th Fighter Aviation Regiment. Belbek also serves as a base for strategic MiG-31s, some of which can be equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.Sources report that explosions are heard in Sevastopol. According to some claims, this is the action of the Russian air defense at Belbek Airfield. “Since the morning of November 27, explosions have been heard in Crimea. The occupiers claim the work of air defense and attack drones, and the locals claim the ‘arrival’ of Belbek airfield,” writes the Ukrainian resource RBC-Ukraine.“The explosion in Sevastopol looks like the work of Russian air defense,” writes Crimean Wind. In particular, according to the monitoring channel Telegram, Russian air defense is operating from Belbek airfield and the Inkerman region. An alert has been declared in Crimea.“In Sevastopol, the military is repelling the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defense is working. According to preliminary information, two air targets have already been shot down over the water area in the northern part of the country,” said the head of the administration, Razvozhaev.

News.Az