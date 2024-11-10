Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow, disrupting airports VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine launched its most significant drone strike on Moscow to date on Sunday, deploying at least 25 drones, which led to the temporary closure of two major airports in the Russian capital, according to Russian officials.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of the Moscow region, as well as in Domodedovo city, southwest of Moscow, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The Moscow region has a population of more than 21 million."According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris," Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app. "Emergency services are on the sites."The Ramenskoye district, some 45 km (30 miles) southeast of the Kremlin, was last targeted in September in what was then Ukraine's biggest attack on the Russian capital, when Russian air defence units destroyed 20 drones.Rosaviatsia, Russia's federal air transport agency, said on Telegram that "to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of the Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports," starting at 0530 GMT.It did not say how long the restrictions would be in force.Separately, Ukrainian drone attacks have set several non-residential buildings on fire in Russia's Kaluga and Bryansk regions overnight, regional governors said on Sunday. The Russian ministry said it had destroyed 17 drones over the Bryansk region.

News.Az