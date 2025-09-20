Ukraine launches record drone strike on Belgorod

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Belgorod region experienced a wave of drone attacks and shelling over the past 24 hours, causing damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, and resulting in casualties.

More than 160 drones were deployed across multiple districts, along with 54 shelling incidents, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Telegram, News.Az reports.

Over 70 of the drones were shot down by regional air defenses.

The attacks struck Belgorod, Borisovsky, Valuysky, Volokonovsky, Grayvoronsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Rakitnyansky, Starooskolsky, and Shebekinsky districts. In Belgorod District, 13 drones were used, 10 of which were intercepted, damaging cars and private homes and causing one fire.

Borisovsky saw five drone attacks, three intercepted, leaving two “Orlan” fighters injured. Valuysky endured eight drone strikes, most neutralized, with no significant damage. In Volokonovsky, two FPV drones damaged outbuildings and private homes, while Grayvoronsky experienced six shellings and 18 drone attacks, with social facilities and vehicles damaged, including one car that burned.

Krasnoyaruzhsky faced five shellings and 61 drone attacks, with 15 intercepted. One man was killed and three people injured, while commercial buildings, outbuildings, and transport suffered damage. Rakitnyansky recorded five drone attacks, one shot down, leaving a woman injured and causing damage to cars and a locomotive. Starooskolsky saw three drones intercepted with no reported damage, while Shebekinsky experienced three shells and 49 drone strikes, most neutralized, damaging homes, enterprises, and vehicles.

Authorities noted that despite the high number of drones, many were intercepted before reaching key targets. The governor previously explained why drones are not being shot down near the border. The Belgorod region continues to face frequent cross-border attacks, with civilians bearing the brunt of the escalating conflict.

News.Az