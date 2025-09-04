Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s Belgorod governor bans sharing unofficial drone strike footage

Russia’s Belgorod governor bans sharing unofficial drone strike footage
Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has banned residents from posting unofficial footage or details of drone attacks, citing “additional security measures.”

Only official government, law enforcement, or security services may share information. Citizens may repost attack aftermaths only if first released by authorities. Violations will carry administrative penalties, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent

Belgorod, which borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Sumy, and Luhansk regions, is a key staging ground for Moscow’s strikes on Ukraine and has frequently come under attack.

Gladkov also announced mandatory first aid courses for parents in local kindergartens.


