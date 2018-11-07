Ukraine offers Azerbaijan to expand co-op in several areas

Ukraine offers Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in the fields of energy, production of rail cars, tourism and others, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy cited Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv as saying.

Kubiv made the remarks in China at a meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, according to Trend.

The participants of the meeting discussed cooperation in the fields of industry, pharmaceutics, energy, tourism and other areas of mutual interest.

The successful activity of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR in Ukraine, the opportunities of using international transport corridors, including North-South, an increase in the volume of transit cargo transportation and other issues were stressed at the meeting.

Mustafayev stressed that economic relations between the countries are developing, the necessary legal basis has been created for that.

“There is a great potential for expanding mutual trade turnover,” he added.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Rauf Valiyev, Azerbaijani ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli and Azerbaijan’s trade representative to China Teymur Nadiroglu attended the meeting

Mustafayev also met with deputy chairman of the State Customs Administration of China.

During the meeting, the minister proposed to create a working group to expand cooperation in the customs field.

The Chinese side reacted positively to this proposal.

