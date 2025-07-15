Ukraine parliament to dismiss government on July 16 amid cabinet reshuffle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s parliament is set to vote on July 16 to dismiss Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal’s government.

The move follows President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s nomination of Economy Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to lead the government, marking a significant cabinet reshuffle, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

A vote on the new cabinet is expected the following day. Zelensky has emphasized a renewed focus on boosting domestic weapons production, accelerating drone contracts for the military, deregulation, and expanding social support programs.

Shmyhal, Ukraine’s longest-serving prime minister since 2020, may be appointed as the new defense minister, while current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is a potential candidate for the U.S. ambassadorship.

For Svyrydenko to officially become prime minister, parliament must first approve Shmyhal’s resignation. Zelensky’s party, Servant of the People, holds a majority and is expected to support the changes.

This reshuffle comes amid ongoing political maneuvers and follows earlier cabinet changes made by Zelensky in 2024. The full composition of the new government has yet to be announced.

