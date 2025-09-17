Ukraine ratifies historic 100-year partnership with the U.K.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s parliament on Wednesday ratified a historic 100-year partnership agreement with the United Kingdom, marking a significant deepening of ties between the two nations.

The comprehensive deal, signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in January, covers cooperation across military, energy, scientific, cultural, economic, and other sectors. Under the agreement, the U.K. will provide at least £3.6 billion ($4.9 billion) annually in military support to Ukraine until the 2030/2031 fiscal year, with additional aid as needed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This support includes training for Ukrainian soldiers and pilots, military aviation supplies, enhanced defense industry collaboration, and participation in joint operations such as the U.K.-led Joint Expeditionary Force.

Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk described the agreement as “more than a partnership. This is an alliance for the century, strengthening our defense, development, and peaceful future in Europe.”

The partnership builds on a trade and partnership agreement signed in 2020 and a bilateral security deal from January 2024. The Ukrainian bill ratifying the treaty passed with 295 lawmakers in favor, completing the domestic procedures required to implement the agreement. The British parliament had cleared the treaty for ratification in May.

The U.K. has been a key supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, providing nearly $30 billion in aid, including $18 billion in military assistance. During her first state visit abroad on September 12, new British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper pledged £142 million ($193 million) in aid to support Ukraine through the winter. Kyiv and London also agreed to expand cooperation in drone production, including U.K.-based manufacturing of Ukrainian-designed interceptor drones.

