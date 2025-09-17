European Parliament President visits Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy and top officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv on September 17 for talks with Ukraine’s top officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. This marks her fourth visit since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.

“1,300 days since the start of the aggression, I am in Ukraine with (the European Parliament’s) strong message of support,” Metsola wrote on X. Her visit focuses on Ukraine’s EU accession efforts, sanctions against Russia, and other ongoing issues, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Back in Kyiv



1300 days since the start of the aggression, I am in Ukraine with @Europarl_EN’s strong message of support.



Just as we stood you with day one, we will remain at your side. pic.twitter.com/Py88oH41Ng — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) September 17, 2025

Last week, the European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution urging a peaceful resolution to the war and calling for the launch of Ukraine’s EU accession talks. While the European Commission supports the process, Hungary’s government has delayed the negotiations.

Metsola’s visit coincides with plans for the EU’s 19th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting crypto assets, banks, and energy. U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Europe to cut Russian oil imports, a move European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the bloc aims to accelerate, originally set for phase-out by the end of 2027.

News.Az