Yandex metrika counter

European Parliament President visits Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy and top officials

  • Politics
  • Share
European Parliament President visits Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy and top officials
Photo: European Parliament President Roberta Metsola/X)

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv on September 17 for talks with Ukraine’s top officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. This marks her fourth visit since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.

“1,300 days since the start of the aggression, I am in Ukraine with (the European Parliament’s) strong message of support,” Metsola wrote on X. Her visit focuses on Ukraine’s EU accession efforts, sanctions against Russia, and other ongoing issues, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Last week, the European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution urging a peaceful resolution to the war and calling for the launch of Ukraine’s EU accession talks. While the European Commission supports the process, Hungary’s government has delayed the negotiations.

Metsola’s visit coincides with plans for the EU’s 19th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting crypto assets, banks, and energy. U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Europe to cut Russian oil imports, a move European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the bloc aims to accelerate, originally set for phase-out by the end of 2027.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      