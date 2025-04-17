Ukraine says three killed, dozens injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following Russia's drones attack in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Ukraine said on Thursday that a Russian drone strike on the southeastern city of Dnipro resulted in the deaths of three people, including a child, and left 31 others injured.

“A massive UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack led to tragic consequences. Three people died in Dnipro, including a child,” said a statement issued by Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lysak said the late Wednesday attack left 31 other people wounded, including 10 hospitalized.

He added that municipal workers are on the scene of the attack, and police and humanitarian organizations have set up tents.

“At least 15 buildings were damaged, including student dormitories, educational institutions, and food processing plants,” Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov also announced on Telegram.

DTEK, a Ukrainian private energy provider, said in a statement that buildings and equipment at one of its production sites in the Dnipropetrovsk region were severely damaged.

"Fortunately, no employees were injured," it added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defenses intercepted 25 of 75 Russian drones, affecting the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions during overnight attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call to put more pressure on Russia to end the conflict and ensure a stable peace on X, stating: “Every defense package from our partners for Ukraine right now, every form of support from the world for our resilience, is literally the protection of lives."

Separately, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on Kyiv's partners to respond "strongly and decisively to the daily shelling of Ukrainian cities and the killing of civilians."

Russian authorities have not immediately commented on the attacks.

