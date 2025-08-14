+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian forces have stabilized the battlefield in eastern Ukraine following a sudden Russian advance, regional authorities said Thursday. Russian infantry reportedly pushed about 10 kilometers (six miles) toward Ukraine’s main defensive line near Dobropillia, raising concerns of a potential breakthrough that could threaten key cities.

Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk region, wrote on Telegram that the situation has now stabilized, crediting Ukrainian troops for holding the front line. Kyiv dispatched additional forces, including units from the battle-hardened Azov Corps, which reportedly inflicted heavy casualties on Russian forces, according to General Staff spokesperson Andriy Kovalyov, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts noted the Russian push caused criticism of Ukraine’s military leadership, though the gains made by Russian forces were described as minimal. Fighting continues south of Dobropillia, near the strategic city of Pokrovsk.

News.Az