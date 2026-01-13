Ukraine strikes drone factory in Russia’s Taganrog

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine launched overnight missile strikes on a Russian drone manufacturing plant in the city of Taganrog, hitting a facility linked to the production of reconnaissance and strike UAVs, the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Tuesday.

The attack targeted the Atlant Aero enterprise in Russia’s Rostov region using domestically produced missiles. Atlant Aero is involved in the full cycle of development, production, and testing of Molniya drones as well as components for Orion unmanned systems, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the General Staff, damage to the plant will weaken Russia’s drone production capacity and reduce the number of strikes on Ukrainian cities. Explosions and a fire were recorded at the site, with the extent of the damage still being assessed.

The Security Service of Ukraine later clarified that the strike was carried out by the SBU’s Alpha Special Operations Center together with units from Ukraine’s Navy. The agency stressed that disabling drone production directly reduces Russia’s ability to conduct aerial attacks.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces also reported attacks on multiple Russian military assets in occupied territories. Targets hit included:

• a Tor surface-to-air system near Chereshneve, Zaporizhzhia region

• a Tunguska system near Podsporya

• a P-18-2 Prima radar near Lozuvatka

• concentrations of Russian personnel near Liubymivka and Makiivka

• a Tor air defense system near Soniachne in the occupied Donetsk region

Damage assessments are ongoing.

Ukraine says such operations form part of a broader effort to reduce both the offensive and industrial capabilities of Russian forces.

Taganrog has been struck multiple times during the war. In November 2025, Ukrainian forces hit the Beriev Aircraft Company facility, destroying two experimental Russian military aircraft. The Atlant Aero complex was also reportedly targeted in a drone attack in June 2025.

News.Az