+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s military claimed it carried out strikes on key Russian oil infrastructure in Bryansk and Samara Oblasts on September 23, 2025.

In Bryansk, Ukrainian forces hit the 8-N linear production dispatching station near Naitopovichi, a strategic facility supplying fuel to Russian military operations. In Samara, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces targeted the dispatching station that produces Urals export-grade oil from blended crude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Additionally, Ukraine’s military intelligence reported destroying two Russian Be-12 Chayka amphibious aircraft at the Kacha airbase in occupied Crimea.

These actions are part of Ukraine’s ongoing campaign against Russian energy infrastructure, though the claims have not been independently verified.

News.Az