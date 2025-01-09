Ukraine urges ongoing arms support during Trump era

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged on Thursday that the coalition of 57 countries, which has contributed over $122 billion in aid to Kyiv, must continue its support regardless of who occupies the White House, News.az reports citing Politico .

“We’ve come such a long way that it would honestly be crazy to drop the ball now,” Zelenskyy said during the opening of the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known informally as the Ramstein format because of the German air base where meetings are held.The format has been crucial in giving Kyiv the weapons and financial aid needed to defend itself against Russia. After almost every meeting, allied countries trumpet gifts of cash, air defense systems, tanks, fighters, missiles, bombs, ammunition and more.Thursday was no different, as the U.S., Germany and others announced new arms packages.But the big question hanging over Ramstein is what happens when Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.Trump has pledged to move swiftly to end the war, and earlier this week, to Kyiv’s dismay, he ruled out letting Ukraine join NATO. His supporters have also been skeptical of the cost of arming Ukraine and have — incorrectly— said that the U.S. is bearing much more of the burden than Europe.For Kyiv, these are life-and-death issues.Zelenskyy thanked U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who has chaired the meetings, for his leadership. He then warned participants that a new chapter is coming, where countries have to rely on each other and no country is too small to make a real impact.“No matter what's going on in the world, everyone wants to feel sure their country won't just be erased off the map,” Zelenskyy said, calling for the continued functioning of smaller groups of allied countries working on issues like air defense and ammunition.“The more determination we show in defending our interests — the more our partners, and especially the U.S., will see it's good to stay on our side,” he added.

News.Az