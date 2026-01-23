Ukraine, US, and Russia hold first trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi
Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have begun in Abu Dhabi, said Sky News correspondent Sally Lockwood,News.Az reports.
These are the first direct trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia since the war began.