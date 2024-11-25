Ukraine wants the West to impose another sanctions on Russia
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian Armed Forces launched about 150 attack drones, aerial bombs and missiles on the territory of the republic, calling for sanctions against Moscow and new aid packages to Kyiv, Zelensky wrote on X account, News.az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.
He said that "since yesterday evening, Russia has launched about 150 attack drones, aerial bombs and missiles" and demanded that Russia's access to components necessary for military production be restricted by sanctions.
The Ukrainian leader also called for new arms packages to be provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and for a demonstration of determination "that must be unwavering."
Earlier, he reported that Kyiv had asked its Western allies to strengthen their air defense systems after the Russian Armed Forces used the latest medium-range missile system "Oreshnik." In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that at the upcoming Ukraine-NATO council he hopes for concrete results against the backdrop of the "Oreshnik" strike on the territory of the republic.
Earlier, Britain announced a new stage of the conflict in Ukraine after the use of Oreshnik.
