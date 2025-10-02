Ukraine’s railway infrastructure hit by Russian strikes - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Last night, Russian forces carried out widespread attacks on railway infrastructure in Odesa, the Kyiv region, and northern Ukraine.

A train driver was injured, and several trains were delayed, though services have now been restored, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksii Kuleba said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Last night, #Russia launched a massive airstrike on a #Ukrainian railway depot in #Odessa.



Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba announced this.



The train driver suffered shrapnel wounds. pic.twitter.com/qNIEnoOR2a — News.Az (@news_az) October 2, 2025

"Another difficult night for Ukraine. Massive Russian strikes on Odesa and the region, on the Kyiv region - dozens of drones on peaceful settlements. Russia is also striking the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions," Kuleba said.

News.Az