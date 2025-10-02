Ukraine’s railway infrastructure hit by Russian strikes - VIDEO
Last night, Russian forces carried out widespread attacks on railway infrastructure in Odesa, the Kyiv region, and northern Ukraine.
A train driver was injured, and several trains were delayed, though services have now been restored, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksii Kuleba said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.
"Another difficult night for Ukraine. Massive Russian strikes on Odesa and the region, on the Kyiv region - dozens of drones on peaceful settlements. Russia is also striking the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions," Kuleba said.