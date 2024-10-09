Ukraines Zelensky was called on to capitulate
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy should already prepare for capitulation, the chairman of the commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on sovereignty issues Vladimir Rogov said in an interview with RIA Novosti , News.Az reports.
"It is time for Zelenskyy and his regime to discuss not the surrender of territories, but to prepare for complete surrender - that is, capitulation," he emphasized.
Before this, the British newspaper Financial Times wrote that the mood in Ukraine and its Western allies regarding negotiations with Russia on ending the military conflict was changing. Kyiv is holding closed discussions on the possibility of surrendering lost territories to Moscow in exchange for joining NATO and other security guarantees.
