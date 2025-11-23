Ukrainian aide reports progress in Geneva talks with US delegation

"We had a very productive first meeting with the distinguished American delegation. We have made very good progress and are moving forward toward a just and lasting peace," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the first session of the negotiations with the American delegation has concluded.

Yermak thanked the United States, particularly President Donald Trump and his team, for their commitment to peace. He said a second meeting would take place later today, during which the Ukrainian side would continue working on joint proposals with its European partners. The final decisions would be made by the presidents of the two countries.