Ukrainian Ambassador presented copy of his credentials to Azerbaijani MFA

The newly appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, presented copy of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Ambassador wrote on X, News.az reports.

"Met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov to present copy of my credentials as Ambassador to Azerbaijan. Discussed Azerbaijan's continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as our commitment to strengthen partnership", Yuriy Husyev noted.

