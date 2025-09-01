Ukrainian authorities arrest suspect in Andrii Parubii’s murder

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian police have detained a suspect in the fatal shooting of former parliament speaker Andrii Parubii, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sept. 1. Parubii, 54, was killed in Lviv on Aug. 30 by an attacker disguised as a courier, who fired eight shots with a short-barreled gun.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the suspect was captured in Khmelnytskyi Oblast after a nationwide manhunt. Authorities described the crime as carefully planned, with the attacker tracking Parubii’s movements, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Parubii, a veteran politician and activist, played a leading role in Ukraine’s pro-democracy movements, including the Orange Revolution and EuroMaidan. He also served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council in 2014 during Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Police are investigating whether he received threats before his death.

