Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for Russia talks

Ukraine’s delegation arrived in Istanbul on Monday for a second round of direct talks with Russia, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has announced.

“The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Istanbul. The meeting is scheduled for this afternoon,” said ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The talks come a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the lineup of Kyiv’s delegation, which will again be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Umerov also headed Ukraine’s delegation during the previous round of talks, held in Istanbul on May 16.

That round resulted in an agreement for a large-scale prisoner exchange involving 1,000 detainees from each side.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Monday's negotiations are scheduled to begin at 1 pm local time (1000GMT) and will take place at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.

