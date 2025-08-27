Ukrainian drone attack damages seven apartment buildings in Russia's Rostov-on-Don - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least seven apartment buildings were damaged after a Ukrainian drone attack on the center of Russia's Rostov-on-Don.

"At least seven apartment buildings were damaged after a drone attack on the center of Rostov-on-Don, their windows were broken," according to journalists at the scene, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The drone attack on Rostov occurred on the night of August 27. At the time, a drone crash sparked a fire on the roof of an apartment building in Rostov-on-Don, acting governor of the Rostov Region Yury Slyusar said on his Telegram channel.

"I went to the site of the fire on Khalturinsky Lane. After the UAV strike, the roof of the building ignited over an area of about 250 square meters. The blaze has already been localized. Fifteen residents were evacuated and provided with temporary housing at School No. 50. Most importantly, there were no injuries," Slyusar wrote.

