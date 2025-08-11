Ukrainian drone strike hits Nizhny Novgorod; 1 dead, 2 injured - VIDEO

What appears to be an explosion at an industrial plant in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast overnight on Aug. 11. (Supernova Plus/Telegram)

A drone attack on the Arzamas Instrument-Building Plant, a key aerospace and defense facility in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, killed one person and injured two overnight on August 11, local officials confirmed.

Governor Gleb Nikitin said Ukrainian drones targeted two industrial zones in the oblast, aiming at critical military-industrial enterprises. The Arzamas plant manufactures optical, electronic, and navigation systems used in military vehicles, aircraft, and missiles, and is subject to sanctions by the EU, U.S., Ukraine, and New Zealand, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency teams are on site working to manage the aftermath under coordination by the plant’s management and Arzamas Mayor Alexander Shchelokov. Explosions were also reported in nearby Dzerzhinsk.

Arzamas is located about 759 kilometers (471 miles) from Ukraine’s border. Kyiv has not commented on the strike, and independent verification is unavailable.

This attack follows a series of Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside Russia aimed at degrading Moscow’s military capabilities, including recent hits on the Lukoil-Ukhta oil refinery in Komi Republic and Tatsinskaya railway station in Rostov Oblast.

News.Az