Ukrainian drone strikes Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant, no impact on operations

A Ukrainian drone struck the building of Unit 3 at the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant overnight, Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom said Friday.

The drone detonated near the ventilation pipe of the reactor section, shattering several windows in auxiliary facilities, including the backup boiler house and cooling station. No injuries were reported, and law enforcement is working at the site, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rosatom confirmed that the attack did not affect the plant’s operations. All three reactors continue to run normally, and radiation levels at the site and surrounding area remain unchanged.

The Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant is located about 3 kilometers from the city of Desnogorsk, on the right bank of the Desnogorsk Reservoir. It operates three RBMK-1000 reactors with an average annual output of 20 billion kWh of electricity. The facility is part of the Rosenergoatom group.

This was not the first attempted strike on the Smolensk plant. In mid-August, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported foiling an attack involving a Ukrainian “Spis” drone. Another attempted strike occurred in January 2025.

