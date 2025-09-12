Russia claims 221 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 221 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions of the country, including nine over the Moscow area.

According to the ministry, 85 drones were downed over Bryansk Oblast, 42 over Smolensk, 28 over Leningrad, 18 over Kaluga, and 14 over Novgorod. Another nine drones were intercepted over Oryol Oblast and the Moscow region, while seven were destroyed over Belgorod. Smaller numbers were reported in other regions, with three each shot down over Rostov and Tver oblasts, and one drone each over Pskov, Tula, and Kursk, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The reported strikes mark one of the largest overnight drone assaults targeting Russian territory since the start of the full-scale war.

