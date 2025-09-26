Ukrainian drones hit large oil refinery in southwestern Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on Sept. 26.

Krasnodar Krai's regional operational headquarters said that Ukrainian drones debris fell on one of the refinery’s units amid a wider drone attack on the region, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The Russian officials claimed that a fire spanning 30 square meters (323 square feet) was extinguished by crews.

No casualties or infrastructure damage were sustained in the attack, officials claimed.

The refinery, located roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the front line, serves as a strategic logistics hub for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene used by Russian troops.

The refinery is also key to Russia's economic might, processing 6.25 million tons of oil annually, or 2.1% of Russia's entire oil refining output.

