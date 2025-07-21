Ukrainian ex-police official found dead in same Spanish complex as Russian defector

A former Ukrainian senior police officer has been found dead in the same Spanish residential complex where a Russian military defector was assassinated last year.

The body of 61-year-old Ihor Hrushevskyi, a former high-ranking officer in Ukraine's Department for Combating Organized Crime, was discovered floating in the swimming pool of the Cala Alta residential complex in Villajoyosa, Alicante province, on June 29, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While initial reports indicate no signs of violence, witnesses noted that Hrushevskyi was bleeding from one ear, suggesting a possible cerebral hemorrhage or stroke. Emergency responders were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hrushevskyi reportedly held senior roles within Ukraine’s Interior Ministry and anti-organized crime units during the 1990s, though public records about him remain scarce. These units were dissolved in 2015 as part of Ukraine’s police reforms.

El Espanol reports that he had recently purchased and begun renovating a property in the Cala Alta complex, which is home to a sizable Ukrainian community.

The same complex was the scene of the high-profile killing of Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who defected to Ukraine with a helicopter in 2023. Kuzminov was shot dead in a garage there in February 2024, in what Ukraine’s military intelligence confirmed as an assassination.

Authorities have not confirmed any link between the two deaths.

