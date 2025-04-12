Ukrainian F-16 pilot killed in combat mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that a 26-year-old fighter pilot was killed during a combat mission involving an F-16 fighter jet, expressing condolences to the family and comrades of Capt. Pavlo Ivanov.

Zelenskyy said the military is investigating all aspects of the circumstances of the incident, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Our F-16s, Mirages, MiGs, and the entire combat aviation are heroically executing military missions to defend our state and support ground operations,” Zelenskyy said in a statement.

He added that Ukraine’s Air Force continues to play a vital role in defending the country from Russian missile and drone attacks.

“We are proud of our warriors,” he said, ending the message by saying: “Glory to Ukraine!”

The location and circumstances of Ivanov’s death have not yet been made public.

News.Az