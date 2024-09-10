Ukrainian foreign minister thanks Azerbaijan for support in Irpin restoration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held phone talks with his newly-appointed Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

The parties discussed the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, regional and international security issues, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his appointment and wished him success in his activity. Satisfaction was expressed with the cooperation between the two countries based on mutual respect and support, norms and principles of international law.Sybiha expressed hope for further strengthening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan, in particular for the restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure in the city of Irpin and in demining.During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

