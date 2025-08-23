Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot killed during landing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot, Major Serhii Bondar, died early on August 23 while landing following a combat mission, the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Bondar, born in 1979, was formally recognized in June for his courage and service in protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty, receiving a state award signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Air Force did not disclose the mission details. Ukraine’s pilots have been actively involved in defending the country against increasingly frequent Russian aerial attacks. Overnight, Russia launched 49 Shahed drones and decoys at Ukraine; 13 struck targets while 36 were repelled.

Bondar’s death follows other recent losses among Ukrainian pilots, including F-16 pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, who died in June while repelling a large-scale Russian aerial assault, having successfully shot down seven targets before crashing.

News.Az