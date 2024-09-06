Ukrainian premier appreciates Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov for his congratulatory letter on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

In his response letter, Shmyhal pointed out Ukraine’s deep appreciation for the humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.He also expressed hope that Azerbaijan’s involvement in the reconstruction of Ukraine’s critical civil infrastructure, particularly the energy system, will continue to expand.The Ukrainian premier wished the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

