Ukrainian premier, NATO PA delegation discuss deepening of defense cooperation

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with a NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation, led by President Marcos Perestrello, to discuss strengthening defense cooperation and advancing Ukraine’s defense-industrial sector.

"I expressed gratitude for today's visit and constant support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, as well as for supporting our course towards NATO membership. The Parliamentary Assembly plays an important role in maintaining the unity of the Alliance allies," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel, News.Az reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also noted the effectiveness of the "Danish model" of supporting Ukraine's defense industry and called for further development of this tool.

"We also discussed how the NATO PA can help Ukraine not only now, but also in the long term. We agreed that Europe, the United States and Ukraine must work together to establish a just and lasting peace. Any agreement must be adopted with reliable security guarantees," he added.

