Ukrainian strike ignites fire at Russia’s Saratov oil refinery -VIDEO

Ukrainian forces launched an overnight strike on Sept. 16 targeting the Saratov oil refinery in southwestern Russia, causing explosions and a major fire, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

The refinery, operated by Rosneft, produces more than 20 petroleum products—including gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and bitumen—and processed 4.8 million metric tons in 2023. Ukrainian authorities said the facility supports the Russian military, making it a strategic target, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strike was reportedly carried out in coordination between Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces and other military branches. Officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said emergency services were on high alert due to a potential drone attack. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses intercepted 87 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 18 over Saratov Oblast, though these reports could not be independently verified.

The refinery lies roughly 150 kilometers from Kazakhstan’s border and nearly 600 kilometers east of Ukraine’s front line. It has been targeted previously, including an Aug. 10 strike that reportedly forced operations to halt.

The latest attack adds to Russia’s growing gasoline shortage, which has been worsened by Ukrainian strikes on the country’s oil infrastructure.

