UK's Dawn Report highlights fact of Okhchuchay River pollution by Armenia

The UK's Dawn Report news agency has published an article highlighting the fact of Okhchuchay River pollution by Armenia.

In an article named 'Environmental distractions that happen in the world', the author said that challenges in the Okhchuchay river look like upriver-downriver inequalities.

"The Okhchuchay River, heading from Armenia to flow through the territories of Azerbaijan, got polluted with industrial wastes so badly that it has become unsuitable for irrigation purposes; moreover, all fish in the river have gone extinct," the report said.

The article said that the environmental challenges start at the local level and upriver countries find themselves in the advantageous ‘risk-donor situation’ of being able to dispose of their ‘side effects hazards’ in a natural way by exporting them downriver.

"Social, scientific, and technical invasions are important to assess the risks and be accountable to all involved shareholders. The key concerns are accountability and responsibility. It highlights the importance of intergovernmental cross-border agreements and treaties. Transnational harm provides one of the strongest reasons for widening the boundaries of moral and political communities to engage outsiders in dialogue about matters, which affect their vital interests," the report said.

"The Company CRONIMET‎, an active player in the Armenian mining sector, ignores any environmental impact caused by their activities, despite their numerous public statements of compliance with the environmental standards," the report added.

The article emphasized that the level of the Okhchuchay River pollution is extremely important, considering that it flows into the Araz River - the second largest river in the South Caucasus.

"The Araz River, the largest right tributary of the Kura River, is playing a crucial role in the irrigation of the farming lands of Azerbaijan. However, given the quality of the water in the river, its use for domestic and agricultural needs can lead to extremely negative impacts," the article said.

