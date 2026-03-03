UN: Afghan fighting with Pakistan kills 42 civilians - VIDEO
Photo: Reuters
At least 42 civilians have died and 104 more were injured in Afghanistan during clashes with Pakistan between February 26 and March 2.
The casualties come amid escalating tensions and cross-border fighting in southern Afghanistan, including airstrikes and armed confrontations in regions like Kandahar, News.Az reports, citing the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
Footage of a Pakistani YiHA-III one-way attack drone conducting a strike on the oil depot of Kandahar Airbase in Afghanistan today: pic.twitter.com/MDAbdxQWDN— The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 2, 2026
UN officials emphasized the urgent need to protect civilians and prevent further casualties.
By Aysel Mammadzada