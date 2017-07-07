UN calls for de-escalation of tensions in Karabakh conflict zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We call upon the sides to refrain from any military action."

The United Nations is concerned over the recent escalation of tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, APA reports.



“As the [UN] Secretary General underlined on 22 June 2017, we are increasingly concerned over the deteriorating security environment, including the most recent ceasefire violations, along the line of contact and in the broader Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone,” Dujarric told a briefing in New York.



The UN took note of and echo the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ recent statement with reference to the renewed violence on July 4 in the Alkhanli village of the Fuzuli district, which resulted in casualties, including among civilians, he added.



“We call upon the sides to refrain from any military action, and strongly urge them to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions and prevent any further violence. An early return to the negotiations table in good faith is the only way to resolve this long-standing and dangerous conflict.”

News.Az

News.Az