UN Chief calls on for immediate cessation of armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Sunday for an immediate cessation of armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, saying he would be soon in touch with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the matter, Sputnik reports.

"The Secretary-General strongly calls on the sides to immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay. He will be speaking to both the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia," Guterres said in a statement.

The UN chief said he was "extremely concerned" about the resumption of armed hostilities, condemning the use of force and regretting casualties, including among the civilian population. Guterres further acknowledged the "important role" of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs — France, Russia, and the United States — and called on the conflict parties to cooperate with them toward "an urgent resumption of dialogue without preconditions."

