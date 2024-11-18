UN climate chief praises progress on carbon emissions at COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Simon Stiell, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), expressed optimism about the progress made on carbon emissions at COP29 during a press conference held by the COP29 Presidency.

While acknowledging the steps taken, Stiell emphasized that much more needs to be done to reduce global emissions, News.Az reports."The Biennial Transparency Report provides a critical foundation for more robust climate policy decisions," he stated. "This is a long-term process, and I commend those who have already committed to this path."Stiell stressed the importance of this week’s discussions, describing it as a pivotal moment for political decision-making. "If we want to make meaningful progress, we must meet both our collective and individual goals," he said. "We must move forward together to tackle the climate crisis."

