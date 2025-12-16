UN envoy cautiously optimistic on Cyprus talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN envoy on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, expressed cautious optimism about progress in the island’s long-standing division but said it is too early for a multi-nation summit.

Holguin, a former Colombian foreign minister, met Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on December 11. She described the discussions as “deep, sincere, and very straightforward”, focusing on confidence-building measures between the communities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Holguin emphasized that the dialogue is still in its early stages. More work is needed to build trust before the UN Secretary-General can convene a 5+1 informal summit involving the two Cypriot communities, the UN, and guarantor nations Britain, Turkey, and Greece.

Cyprus has been divided along ethnic lines since 1974, following Turkey’s invasion after a Greek-backed coup. The north is controlled by Turkish Cypriots, while the south is governed by internationally recognized Greek Cypriots, representing the island in the EU.

