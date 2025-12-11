Colombia’s Petro urges democracy in Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called on Venezuela to defend itself through democracy rather than military force, urging broader political inclusion and a national pact amid regional tensions.

In remarks shared on X, Petro said Maduro’s government should pursue “more democracy, not more repression,” advocating for general amnesty and a transitional government including all sectors of society. Drawing a historical parallel, he noted Europe defeated Nazi Germany through social and political agreements that expanded rights and participation, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Petro emphasized that “Bolivar’s homeland” must resist foreign invasion and political oppression, asserting that the country can only be safeguarded through democratic reforms and sovereignty.

