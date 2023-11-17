UN International Court rulls out belated ruling on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Azerbaijan must ensure the safety of ethnic Armenians in Karabakh, News.az reports.

This belated desicion mirrors exactly what Baku has previously stated. Following anti-terror measures implemented on September 19-20, Azerbaijan once and for all expelled illegal Armenian armed forces from its sovereign territories, and immediately initiated the process of reintegration of persons of Armenian origin that reside in those lands.

Moreover, the reintegration mechanism also applies to those who departed from Karabakh.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani Government has introduced a website for individuals desiring to return, explicitly stating that the reintegration conditions extend to those who have already left.

Apparently, it is necessary to remind the International Court once again that Azerbaijan has long been ensuring all the rights and safety of Armenians and does not need any decisions.

News.Az