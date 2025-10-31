UN Rapporteur condemns Israel over killing of thousands of Palestinian women

+ ↺ − 16 px

A UN expert has criticized Israel for killing “thousands” of Palestinian women, warning that the violence in Palestine is normalizing atrocities worldwide.

Reem Alsalem, UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, said during a briefing on Palestinian rights: “What happens in Palestine does not stay in Palestine.” She described the large-scale killings and abuses of women and girls as a defining moment that shows the world’s indifference, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Alsalem added that the situation has become so normalized that atrocities against women in other conflicts often go unnoticed. She also stressed that current legal frameworks are insufficient to address the scale and horror of the violence Palestinians are enduring.

News.Az