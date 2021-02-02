UN releases funds to support emergency humanitarian response in conflict-affected areas of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations has released $2 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the UN’s ongoing humanitarian response to temporarily displaced people in the conflict-affected areas of Azerbaijan, the UN Baku Office told News.Az.

Following the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement, UN resident agencies in Azerbaijan have been providing initial support in the areas of food, shelter, hygiene, preparation for winter, mine risk awareness, access to healthcare, psychosocial support, and education.

The CERF allocation builds on the results of a rapid inter-agency assessment that the UN Country Team conducted in the conflict-affected areas with the support of the Government of Azerbaijan.

“The CERF funding will scale up UN agencies’ ongoing activities to help the conflict-affected people return to normal life,” said Ghulam Isaczai, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan. “We will continue working closely with the Government of Azerbaijan, civil society, and other stakeholders to meet the urgent needs of the highly vulnerable population, including women and children.”

