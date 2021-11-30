UN Resident Coordinator extends condolences to Azerbaijan
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva extended condolences over the crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan.
“Saddened by the news of tragic helicopter crash in Khizi. Sincere condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. Best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” she tweeted.
A military helicopter of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service crashed on Tuesday during a training flight in the Garaeybat training range, killing 14 servicemen and leaving two others aboard injured.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.
News.Az