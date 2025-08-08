UN Rights Chief urges immediate halt to Israeli plan for Gaza takeover

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, called on Friday for an immediate halt to Israel’s plan for a full-scale military takeover of Gaza, warning that it will only lead to more deaths and suffering.

Turk emphasized that the plan contradicts the International Court of Justice’s ruling that Israel must end its occupation swiftly, uphold the two-state solution, and respect Palestinians’ right to self-determination, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Earlier, Israel’s political-security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City as the military operation in the region intensifies. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had stated on Thursday the intent to gain military control over the entire Gaza Strip.

“On all evidence to date, this further escalation will result in more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction, and atrocity crimes,” Turk said.

He urged the Israeli government to shift focus toward saving civilian lives by allowing unhindered humanitarian aid into Gaza. Turk also called for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages held by Palestinian armed groups.

