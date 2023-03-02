UN Security Council is inefficient today, says Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The UN Security Council is inefficient today,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku, News.Az reports.

The head of the state pointed out that some Security Council resolutions had been implemented within days, adding: “However, in the case of Azerbaijan, Armenia ignored the four Security Council's resolutions demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years.”

News.Az