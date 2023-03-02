Yandex metrika counter

UN Security Council is inefficient today, says Azerbaijani President

UN Security Council is inefficient today, says Azerbaijani President

“The UN Security Council is inefficient today,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku, News.Az reports. 

The head of the state pointed out that some Security Council resolutions had been implemented within days, adding: “However, in the case of Azerbaijan, Armenia ignored the four Security Council's resolutions demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years.”


